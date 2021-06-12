healthy living

How much water should I drink a day? Chicago health, fitness expert shares that and more

Healthy lunch ideas for weight loss: Try using a pepper instead of bread to make a sandwich
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Fruit and vegetables that can help you stay hydrated this summer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- During summer, we all know it's important to stay hydrated.

Stephanie Mansour of Step It Up With Steph recommends drinking half your body weight in ounces of water a day.

She says tea and coconut water are other things you can drink. Just make sure there's no added sugars.

The food you eat can also have water in it.

RELATED: TikTok trend, dry scooping, could land you in the hospital... or worse

For fruits, peaches, oranges and melons all have high water content.

When it comes to vegetables, tomatoes, cucumbers, cauliflower and celery are all options.

Peppers also have high water content. She recommends using a pepper to make a sandwich. Instead of bread, try peppers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoloophealthy youwatervegetablehealthy livinghealthy recipesstaying healthyfruit
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HEALTHY LIVING
Long Island group helps incarcerated women return to society
Expert shares ways to prioritize self-care
Celebrate National Pet Day by checking up on your pets
Hot yoga studio sells unique houseplants for more green in your life
TOP STORIES
10 shot, 1 killed in Chatham shooting: CPD
Chicago boy who tried to kill himself after being bullied dies at 13
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Six Flags settlement $36M for lawsuit over fingerprints
Justin Fields Bears: 1st-round pick signs 4-year QB contract
Man pleads guilty to using explosive device to damage Naperville restaurant
Show More
Party bus catches fire on Kennedy Expressway in Chicago
Security guard shot, killed in Gary bank robbery ID'd
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, a few storms Saturday
FL supermarket shooter posted to Facebook about killing people: Sheriff
Mass shooting on Austin's 6th Street: 13 hurt, suspect at large
More TOP STORIES News