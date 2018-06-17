HEALTH & FITNESS

Getting in shape for swimsuit season

EMBED </>More Videos

Summer may be just right around the corner. But there's still time to get in shape for the beach or those pair of shorts. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Summer may be just right around the corner. But there's still time to get in shape for the beach or those pair of shorts. We are live from Fit-Results in Chicago's South Loop where members are sweating it out.

Men's Fitness rated Fit-Results one of the best gyms in the nation last year. The gym focuses on high-intensity interval training which includes cycling, rowing and strength training.

Owner Lou Centeno is going to help us get back in gear.

For more information visit: https://fitresults.net
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthgymexercisefitnessworkout
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Consumer Reports: Are bananas healthy?
32 infant, child medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
'Pure poison:' Harvard professor issues warning about coconut oil
Calumet City junior high closes for 2nd day due to mold
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Little girl sings lullaby to her sleepy kitty
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Show More
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
More News