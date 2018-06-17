Getting in shape for swimsuit season

CHICAGO (WLS) --Summer may be just right around the corner. But there's still time to get in shape for the beach or those pair of shorts. We are live from Fit-Results in Chicago's South Loop where members are sweating it out.
Men's Fitness rated Fit-Results one of the best gyms in the nation last year. The gym focuses on high-intensity interval training which includes cycling, rowing and strength training.
Owner Lou Centeno is going to help us get back in gear.
For more information visit: https://fitresults.net