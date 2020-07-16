3 more employees test positive for COVID-19 at Flick Aquatic Center in Glenview, pool closed indefinitely

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) -- Three more employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at Flick Aquatic Center in Glenview, prompting the pool to close again.The pool reported two lifeguards had contracted the virus last week, prompting them to first close last Thursday for deep cleaning.Flick Aquatic Center reopened Monday morning. Glenview Park District Officials said none of the three additional staff members who tested positive had been at the pool Monday.The pool will remain closed until further notice, the park district said. Officials do not believe any members of the public who visited the pool had close contact with the public.The park district will also carry out another deep cleaning of the facility out of an abundance of caution.