Illinois COVID-19 Update: Gov. JB Pritzker gets Johnson & Johnson vaccine as IL reports 2,793 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Governor JB Pritzker received a Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday at the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield.This comes after Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported 2,793 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths on Wednesday.IDPH reported a total of 1,227,708 COVID-19 cases, including 21,136 deaths, since the beginning of the pandemic.Governor Pritzker said he is now eligible to get the vaccine as a government worker."Thanks to the great work of our doctos, researchers and public health scientists, these vaccines offer us all the fasted way back to normal life," he said.The governor also said a vaccine hotline is available for residents who have trouble getting appointments over the internet. The hotline number is 833-621-1284 and is available from 6 a.m. until midnight seven days a week.As of Tuesday night, 1,261 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 272 patients were in the ICU and 117 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 79,381 specimens for a total of 19,805,516 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from March 17-23 is 3.1%. For the past 13 days, test positivity has either held steady or increased each day, climbing from 2.5% to 3.1%.A total of 5,853,915 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 414,900 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 6,268,815.A total of 5,036,364 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night, including 363,711 for long-term care facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 97,680 doses. There were 107,219 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.The IDPH said it is working with the federal government on possible discrepancies in the reporting of the number of vaccines administered. IDPH said it is possible the number of doses administered is underreported and that it will update its data if a discrepancy is found.As of Tuesday, 66% of Illinoisans 65 and over have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 30% of Illinoisans aged 16 and older have received their first dose. In order for Illinois to move into Gov. Pritzker's Bridge Phase of reopening, 70% of residents 65 and older must have received at least their first dose of vaccine. In order to move into Phase 5 of reopening, at least 50% of residents 16 and older must have received at least their first dose of vaccine.The deaths reported Wednesday include:-Champaign County: 1 female 60s-Cook County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s-Franklin County: 1 male 70s-Fulton County: 1 female 70s-Henry County: 1 female 60s-Kane County: 2 females 70s-Macon County: 1 male 50s-McHenry County: 1 male 70s-McLean County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 80s-Shelby County: 1 male 60s-St. Clair County: 1 female 70s-Stephenson County: 1 female 90s-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s-Woodford County: 1 male 80s