COVID-19 Illinois: Governor JB Pritzker set to announce new IL coronavirus restrictions

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Governor JB Pritzker is set to announce new COVID-19 guidelines one day after the state reported more than 1,900 new coronavirus cases.It is the highest number of cases since May 24, The statewide positivity rate has also reached 4.0%.Governor Pritzker has been hinting at the possibility of new guidelines in recent days as the state has seen a growing number of cases.The governor's office is remaining tight lipped about the announcement, only saying he will be joined by industry leaders for the announcement.Re-imposing restrictions on bars and restaurants, potentially on a regional level, could be on the table as well as a statewide rollback on in-person learning for this fall.All of this comes as the state reports wider spread of the coronavirus in downstate Illinois, though officials say 20-29 year olds are the only age group in which virus is building momentum.The governor has stressed that just because young people may not be as likely to die, they can still have lingering health effects and need to take the virus seriously.There are 11 health regions in Illinois. Two weeks ago the positivity rate in 10 out 11 was less than 5%. Now the governor says only four regions are below that key metric. Local action is key to keeping infections at bay. And people have to understand the state's fate is in their hands, Pritzker said.On Thursday, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 188,424, including 7,594 deaths.As of Wednesday night, 1,517 patients were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 346 patients in the ICU and 132 patients on ventilators.The White House Coronavirus Task Force is also warning Chicago and nine other areas around the country to "get on top" of their COVID-19 increases.The Center for Public Integrity obtained the audio from a private call between Doctor Deborah Birx and state and local officials."We are seeing a slow uptick in test positivity in cases in places like Chicago, Boston and Detroit and DC," Dr. Birx said.