Live Free group seeks improved conditions, transparency at Cook County Jail

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Live Free group wants to improve conditions at Cook County Jail.

The group, who will gather at 27th and California, hopes to bring attention to the conditions incarcerated individuals have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED: 4 IL federal prisons among nation's 20 most infected with COVID-19

Live Free urged county officials to pass an ordinance establishing an independent monitoring committee to regularly inspect and report on facility conditions.

Four Illinois federal prisons including Cook County Jail were considered among nation's 20 most infected with COVID-19 last November.

Cook County Jail curbed an early COVID-19 outbreak according to Sheriff Tom Dart, who said the spike in Illinois was also a jailhouse problem.
