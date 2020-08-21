black-owned business

Yolanda Dunn from It's Fit Time in Aurora shares fitness tips

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Yolanda Dunn expanded It's Fit Time in Aurora just over a year ago.

The fitness classes and personal training were put on hold during the pandemic.

At this time, the gym is offering live and virtual classes.

Dunn's love of fitness has grown over the last 20 years and has been teaching for the last 5 years.

Dunn discussed how her business has been financially impacted during the pandemic and shared ways to stay active even from home.

"Get up and walk in place," Dunn advised.
