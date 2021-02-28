Our Chicago: Help UChicago researchers discover if vitamin D can reduce the risks of COVID-19

Illinois is administering more vaccines, even setting records.
The state's test positivity rate remains low. And there's more news about the vaccine from Johnson and Johnson.
Talking about these developments and what's ahead is Dr. Michael Bauer, medical director at Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
WATCH: Our Chicago Part 1
And in our second half, Dr. David Meltzer, the Chief of Hospital Medicine at University of Chicago Medicine.
He's leading research being done here looking at whether Vitamin-D supplements can reduce the risk and severity of COVID-19 particularly in Black and Latinx patients.
WATCH: Our Chicago Part 2
For information on the Vitamin D stud click here.