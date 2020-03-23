How to improve your sleep

CHICAGO (WLS) -- New York is the city that never sleeps, but Chicago is the city that may sleep in.According to Brooklyn Bedding, Chicago ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to sleepyheads, with almost 40% of people saying they sleep past 8 a.m. But according to some experts, your best sleep may be between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.So it might be worth getting up a little bit earlier.You can also improve sleep by making sure you're not sleeping too hot. You want to have layers for your linens, and make sure you have the right kind of bedding.Also, don't look at your phone right before you go to bed.