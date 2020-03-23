Quick Tip

How to improve your sleep

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- New York is the city that never sleeps, but Chicago is the city that may sleep in.

According to Brooklyn Bedding, Chicago ranks fourth in the nation when it comes to sleepyheads, with almost 40% of people saying they sleep past 8 a.m. But according to some experts, your best sleep may be between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

So it might be worth getting up a little bit earlier.

You can also improve sleep by making sure you're not sleeping too hot. You want to have layers for your linens, and make sure you have the right kind of bedding.

Also, don't look at your phone right before you go to bed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoquick tipi teamconsumersleep
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
QUICK TIP
What to expect as gas prices drop due to COVID-19 concerns
Many Americans unaware of unused gift cards
Does temperature matter when it comes to washing your hands?
How to spot check scams
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois' COVID-19 cases surpass 1K, with 9 deaths
Bolingbrook workers question 'essential' business during stay-at-home order
What to know about Illinois' 1,049 COVID-19 cases
What is and isn't allowed during Illinois' stay-at-home order
10 shot, 1 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Coronavirus: Emergency petition filed to release 'vulnerable' people from Cook County Jail
Coronavirus in Indiana: 259 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths so far
Show More
Amy Klobuchar's husband tests positive for COVID-19
Harvey Weinstein tests positive for coronavirus in NY prison
Trump appears to waffle on shutdown as Congress pursues coronavirus aid
Ways to exercise at home while sheltering in place
Blue Island PD temporarily shut down after employee tests positive for COVID-19: Mayor
More TOP STORIES News