Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,143 new coronavirus cases, 20 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,143 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths on Monday.It is the smallest one-day increase in cases since July 28, when 1,076 cases were reported. IDPH reported a total of 1,187,839 COVID-19 cases, including 20,536 deaths.As of Sunday night, 1,288 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 308 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 42,234 specimens for a total of 18,178,487 since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 22-28 is 2.7%.A total of 2,740,105 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 443,700 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 3,183,805.The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.IDPH reports that a total of 2,756,831 vaccine doses have been administered, including 319,393 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 77,876.The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 female 60s, 2 males 70s, 6, males 80s, 1 male 90s-Douglas County: 1 male 70s-Henry County: 1 female 80s-Iroquois County: 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90s-Sangamon County: 1 female 60s-St. Clair County: 1 female 60s-Union County: 1 male 60s-Will County: 1 female 80s-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s