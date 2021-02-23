coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,665 new coronavirus cases, 27 deaths

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,665 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 27 deaths on Tuesday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,177,320 COVID-19 cases, including 20,330 deaths.

As of Monday night, 1,488 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 361 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 61,400 specimens for a total of 17,721,561 since the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 16-22 is 3.0%.

A total of 2,307,685 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 445,200 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,752,885.


The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.
IDPH reports that a total of 2,254,982 vaccine doses have been administered, including 291,269 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 55,917.

The deaths reported Tuesday include:

-Christian County: 1 female 90s
-Cook County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 70, 8 males 70s, 1 female 90s

-DuPage County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
-Kane County: 1 male 60s
-Knox County: 2 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s
-Madison County: 1 male 90s
-Marion County: 1 male 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 20s
