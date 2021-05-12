coronavirus illinois

Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,795 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 1,795 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 26 related deaths Wednesday.

There have been 1,359,748 total COVID cases, including 22,285 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.


Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 70,216 specimens for a total of 23,505,414the pandemic began.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 5 to May 11, is 3.3%.

As of Tuesday night, 1,899 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 10,110,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,591 doses. There were 73,345 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.

The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 70s
-Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 80s
-Logan County: 1 male 70s
-Macoupin County: 1 male 90s

-Madison County: 1 female 60s
-Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
-Peoria County: 1 female 80s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Schuyler County: 1 male 60s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s
