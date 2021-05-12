Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,795 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

There have been 1,359,748 total COVID cases, including 22,285 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 70,216 specimens for a total of 23,505,414the pandemic began.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 5 to May 11, is 3.3%.
As of Tuesday night, 1,899 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 246 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
A total of 10,110,969 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Tuesday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 80,591 doses. There were 73,345 doses reported administered in Illinois Tuesday.
The deaths reported Wednesday include:
-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 1 female 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Henry County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
-Kane County: 1 male 70s
-Kankakee County: 1 male 90s
-Lake County: 1 male 80s
-Logan County: 1 male 70s
-Macoupin County: 1 male 90s
-Madison County: 1 female 60s
-Montgomery County: 1 male 80s
-Peoria County: 1 female 80s
-Rock Island County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s
-Schuyler County: 1 male 60s
-St. Clair County: 1 male 60s
-Tazewell County: 1 female 70s
-Winnebago County: 1 male 70s