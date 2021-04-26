Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 2,137 new coronavirus cases, 10 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10541686" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CDC vaccine advisers voted 10-4 to recommend lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 2,137 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 10 related deaths Monday.There have been 1,323,170 total COVID cases, including 21,836 deaths in the state since the pandemic began.As of Sunday night, 2,083 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 506 patients were in the ICU and 251 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported testing 49,236 specimens for a total of 22,318,791since the pandemic began.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from April 19-25, is 4.1%.A total of 10,913,325 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago.A total of 8,860,975 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Sunday night. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 105,873 doses. There were 50,512doses reported administered in Illinois Sunday.On Monday, Governor JB Pritzker announced the Pandemic Health Navigator program to help bring COVID resources and vaccine availablility to communities."These are local community organizations who know their peers, their students, their colleagues, people who speak their languages and know their neighborhoods," Governor Pritzker said. "When someone tests positive for COVID-19 or comes in contact with someone else who has, Pandemic Health navigators are there, ready to assist with service supports, personal care and education, vaccine access and even critical logistics like ensuring access to grocery and food when a person has to isolate."The deaths reported Monday include:-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s-Peoria County: 1male 80s-Pope County: 1 male 70s-Will County: 1 male 40s-Winnebago County: 1 female 70s