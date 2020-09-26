Illinois COVID-19: IL reports 2,441 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials announced 2,441 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional deaths Saturday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 286,326 with 8,588 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Friday night, 1,597 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 355 patients in the ICU and 141 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed more than 65,217 specimens for a total of 5,428,688. The seven-day positivity rate from September 19 - September 25 is 3.6%.The deaths include:-Cook County: 1 female 50s, 3 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s-DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Effingham County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s-Greene County: 1 male 60s-Hamilton County: 1 female 90s-LaSalle County: 1 male 50s-McLean County: 1 male 80s-Rock Island County: 1 female 70s-Sangamon County: 1 female 80s-St. Clair County: 1 female 70s-Tazewell County: 1 female 80s-Wabash County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s-Williamson County: 1 male 60sSeventeen Illinois counties are considered to be at warning level for COVID-19, including Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne and Winnebago.Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools and cases among the community at large, the state said.Public health officials are reportedly observing people not social distancing, gathering in large groups and not using face coverings. Some communities lack access to convenient testing before people become symptomatic. In some counties, local law enforcement and states' attorneys are not enforcing important mitigation measures like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings. Additionally, some people refuse to participate in contact tracing and are not providing information on close contacts or answering the phone, the state said.