Illinois COVID-19 today: IL reports 4,062 coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

On Saturday, the state reported the most new COVID-19 cases in a 24-hour span since Illinois started releasing the data in March. Illinois' positivity rate also climbed 0.6% Saturday, to 6.1%.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 374,256, with 9,505 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 72,097 specimens for a total of 7,268,952. The seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 18 - 24 is 6.1%, the same as the day before.
As of Saturday night, 2,605 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 565 in the ICU and 214 on ventilators.
WATCH: IL top doctor breaks down when announcing state's COVID-19 count
The deaths reported Sunday include:
- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 40s, 1 male 60s, 4 females 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s
- Fayette County: 2 females 70s
- Ford County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Lake County: 1 female 90s
- Macon County: 1 female 80s
- Macoupin County: 1 male 40s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s
- Whiteside County: 1 male 50s, 1 male 80s