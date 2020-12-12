Illinois COVID-19 Update: IL reports 8,737 cases, 127 coronavirus deaths

WATCH: Gov. Pritzker's COVID-19 update on Friday

RELATED: Rush Hospital shows how they're preparing for COVID-19 vaccine

WATCH: Chicago COVID-19 vaccine participant shares experiences, encourages people to get vaccinated

WATCH: Chicago area preparing for vaccine distribution

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois public health officials reported 8,737 COVID-19 cases and 127 related deaths Saturday.The total number of cases in Illinois now stands at 841,688, with a total of 14,176 deaths.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 126,888 specimens. In total there have been 11,713,184 specimens tested since the start of the pandemic in Illinois.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 5-11 is 10.8%.The test positivity rate is a metric the state began providing in late October. It is calculated by using the total number of positive tests over the total number of tests. This is the metric being used to by state health officials to make decisions about mitigations.As of Friday night, 5,048 people in Illinois were reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 1,072 patients were in the ICU with COVID-19 and 627 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.It's becoming clear how many vaccine doses are going to different counties in the Chicago area. See how many doses your county will receive in ourU.S. officials say the nation's first COVID-19 vaccine willGov. JB Pritzker said the high number of COVID-19 deaths is weighing on him."I don't know what to say, except extraordinarily frustrating," he said.Dr. Ezike said Friday that for the sake of the health care system, people should not travel for the holidays, but if they do, they should get tested before and after their trip."But please understand that, having those tests, does not really give you a free pass and insure there could be no transmission of infection," Dr. Ezike said.Because the vaccine will not be available to the general public for several months, the governor is urging people to act as though there is no vaccine, and continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.While hospitalizations continue to decline, albeit slightly, there is still concern about a holiday surge. In mid-December, Illinois is on track for its deadliest month in the pandemic."We are not out of the Thanksgiving surge period yet," Gov. Pritzker said. "We unfortunately still have hundreds more Illinoisans in the hospital fighting COVID-19 than we did at our spring peak."The 196 COVID-19 deaths reported in Illinois Thursday were the third highest yet, bringing the total in the last seven days to 1,031. That's a 19% increase from the week prior, when there were 866 deaths.The deaths reported Saturday include:- Bond County: 1 male 80s- Boone County: 1 female 80s- Bureau County: 1 female 80s, 1 female over 100- Champaign County: 1 male 90s- Clinton County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s- Cook County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 30s, 1 female 40s, 4 females 60s, 2 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 5 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 5 females 90s, 5 males 90s- Crawford County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- DeKalb County: 2 males 80s- DeWitt County: 1 female 80s- Douglas County: 1 male 60s- DuPage County: 2 males 70s, 2 females 90s- Edgar County: 1 female 80s- Effingham County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Ford County 1 female 80s- Fulton County: 1 male 70s- Grundy County: 1 female 70s- Henry County: 1 female 80s- Kane County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 90s- Kankakee County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Kendall County: 1 male 70s- Knox County: 1 female 80s- Lake County: 2 females 70s, 1 male 80s- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- Lawrence County: 1 male 50s- Lee County: 1 male 60s- Logan County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 90s- Macon County: 1 male 70s- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s- Madison County: 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s- Marion County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s- McLean County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Menard County: 1 female 80s- Mercer County: 1 female 70s- Morgan County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s- Perry County: 1 female 90s- Rock Island County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s- Sangamon County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Scott County: 1 male 90s- St. Clair County: 1 male 80s- Tazewell County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s- Warren County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s- Wayne County: 1 female 90s- Whiteside County: 1 male 70s- Will County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 90s- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s- Winnebago County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s- Woodford County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s