Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 6K with 130K total cases

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The coronavirus death toll in Illinois has reached 6,185 after health officials reported an additional 91 deaths Thursday.
Health officials announced 766 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 130,603.
Labs ran a total of 22,325 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,122,327. Over the past seven days, just 4% of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.
More than a dozen state Republican lawmakers are pushing Gov. JB Pritzker to speed up Illinois' reopening as the state announced the new cases and deaths Thursday.
Pritzker also signed into law Wednesday an Illinois budget heavily reliant on federal assistance because of revenue lost to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social interaction.
Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it recently conducted the first known successful double lung transplant on a woman recovering from COVID-19 in the U.S.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
