Coronavirus

Coronavirus Illinois: IL COVID-19 deaths surpass 6K with 130K total cases

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The coronavirus death toll in Illinois has reached 6,185 after health officials reported an additional 91 deaths Thursday.

A total of 6,185 people in Illinois have now died from the virus.

Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact

Health officials announced 766 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases to 130,603.

Labs ran a total of 22,325 tests over a 24-hour period, bringing the total number of tests conducted to 1,122,327. Over the past seven days, just 4% of tests were positive, continuing a downward trend.

Coronavirus testing: Where to get tested for COVID-19 in Illinois, Chicago area

More than a dozen state Republican lawmakers are pushing Gov. JB Pritzker to speed up Illinois' reopening as the state announced the new cases and deaths Thursday.

Pritzker also signed into law Wednesday an Illinois budget heavily reliant on federal assistance because of revenue lost to COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social interaction.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

Northwestern Memorial Hospital announced Thursday it recently conducted the first known successful double lung transplant on a woman recovering from COVID-19 in the U.S.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
