Coronavirus Illinois: IL reports 1,953 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6352139" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois reported 1,298 new coronavirus cases and 10 related deaths Monday.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6356426" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Illinois reported 1,759 new coronavirus cases and 30 deaths Wednesday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 1,953 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths Thursday.The number of daily cases Thursday is the highest since May 24, when 2,508 new cases were reported.The Illinois Department of Public Health announced that the state's total confirmed COVID-19 cases have reached 188,424, including 7,594 deaths.The deaths include:-Bond County: 1 female 60s-Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s-DeKalb County: 1 female 60s-DuPage County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s-Gallatin County: 1 male 70s-Kane County: 1 male 90s-Knox County: 1 male 90s-Lake County: 1 male 90s-Madison County: 1 female 90s-Rock Island County: 1 male 80s-Saline County: 1 female 60s-Union County: 1 male 50s-Will County: 1 male 80s-Williamson County: 1 unknown 60sIllinois Department of Public Health officials said they have conducted 41,686 tests in the last 24 hours. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from July 30-August 5 is 4.0%.As of Wednesday night, 1,517 patients were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, with 346 patients in the ICU and 132 patients on ventilators.Governor JB Pritzker held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to give an update, discussing the state's rising number of cases and the IDES fraud scheme.Pritzker stressed the fight against the virus is trending in the wrong direction. Despite warnings, he said the coronavirus is only gathering momentum in young people in the 20-29 age group, and is more prevalent now downstate."This virus is dangerous no matter how young you are because of the long-term damage that it can cause. It's not just a matter of how likely am I to die. Young people who survive COVID-19 report fatigue, breathing problems and heart issues," Pritzker said.There are 11 health regions in Illinois. Two weeks ago the positivity rate in 10 out 11 was less than 5%. Now the governor says only four regions are below that key metric. Local action is key to keeping infections at bay. And people have to understand the state's fate is in their hands, Pritzker said.He warned of more sweeping measures at the state level, if these negative trends continue, including reimposed bar and restaurant restrictions, perhaps on a regional basis.Pritzker said he'd even consider pulling back on in-person learning."You're tired of hearing it. I'm tired of talking about it. Believe me, I want this over as much as everyone else. But this virus is not tired. In fact, it's gaining, trying to gain momentum," Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.Alternate care sites that were set up earlier in the pandemic are being kept "warm."