Coronavirus Update: Illinois reports largest spike in COVID-19 deaths, cases yet; feds award $52M to health centers

Illinois health officials reported more than 1,529 new cases and 82 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's total cases above 15,000 and the death toll to 462.
Ten days ago, the governor said he was hoping by this week to increase the number of tests in the state to 10,000 per day. He said that was the benchmark that needed to be reached to get an accurate picture of COVID-19 infection in the state. But he said Wednesday the state is only at 6,000 per day and said the effort has been challenging.
"I lay out these obstacles not to complain or to point fingers but to be fully transparent with all of you as to the challenges we face and how we're working to overcome them," Pritzker said. "It's on us."
The governor described several problems the state has encountered, including hiccups involving new laboratory automation machines which would have helped process an additional several thousand tests per day. Additionally, there have been problems with the accuracy of the tests as the state works with a private contractor, he said.
Pritzker expressed hope that the addition of the Abbott Laboratories portable five-minute test will eventually increase testing numbers in the coming weeks.
While Illinois saw the largest rise so far in coronavirus cases and deaths Wednesday, officials were cautiously hopeful that the rate of rise seems to be flattening out.
"With the decrease in the rate of rise, with it not looking exponential, with it looking more linear, that just means there's a slower rate of increase," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. Of Public Health. "We are confident with our team of epidemiologists that that is what we're seeing thus far. So with guarded optimism we're hoping that we're getting close to either the peak or the plateau."
Officials also responding to a new report that McCormick Place, the state's largest alternate care facility, will be accepting patients in the next day or two, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. The governor said it may not be that soon, but officials say it is very possible that patients could receive care there starting next week.
The Illinois Air National Guard is expected to deliver a shipment of negative pressurized tents from Oregon which will go to McCormick Place as that facility continues to increase its capacity.
Illinois will receive more than $52 million in federal funding to help health centers across the state respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the award to 45 Illinois health centers on Wednesday as the state suffered another deadly day from the novel coronavirus.
The federal funding will go toward efforts to test, treat and prevent coronavirus. It'll also help health centers maintain and increase capacity and staffing levels necessary to address the pandemic.
The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, which President Donald Trump signed into law less than two weeks ago.
Of the 45 health centers to receive federal grants, 19 are located in Chicago.
As the demand grows, the governor said it will be up to other hospitals to help those that have reached capacity.
"I will do what it takes, including stepping in to direct patients to underutilized hospitals if needed," Pritzker said.
With the arrival of warmer weather, the governor and state public health director are cautioning people that now is not the time to return to normal activities.
"In a normal battle, you show up to the fight," Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. "But for this, for this battle, the winning strategy is to stay at home. It's to retreat, to be in your house."
A member of the governor's staff has contracted COVID-19, Pritzker announced this week. The employee began feeling ill on March 26 and all staff were sent home as the governor's office underwent a deep cleaning.
Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ezike have not been tested, but they have not had symptoms and said they did not have any close contact with the infected person. The employee has been isolating at home for the past 12 days and no one else has shown symptoms.
Gov. Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
On Wednesday, Illinois issued new measures to help employers and those in the real estate industry.
Employers will not face a penalty fee for filing wage reports for February 2020 late, the Illinois Department of Employment Security announced.
The agency is still encouraging employers to submit the wage reports, which were due March 31, as soon as possible. The department said the filings will help determine unemployment eligibility for workers who have been laid off due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Meanwhile, Gov. Pritzker's administration announced that remote notarization can be used during Illinois' "stay-at-home" order. The measure aims to remove barriers that are potentially holding back real estate closings and other related financial transactions.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.