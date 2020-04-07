coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Update: Illinois sees largest single-day jump in coronavirus deaths; Pritzker staffer tests positive for COVID-19

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois health officials reported 73 additional deaths from COVID-19 on Tuesday, the largest single-day jump to date as total cases in the state surpassed 13,000. More than 1,280 new cases were announced Tuesday as a total of 380 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Illinois.

As hospital beds across the state continue to fill up and the demand for ventilators is on the rise, the Pritzker administration announced Tuesday that the state has 2,700 ventilators on hand but has put in an order for another 3,600 - an indicator of what the state is preparing for in the next two weeks.

A snapshot of the available ICU beds around the region shows in the city of Chicago only 25% are open, but the situation is worse in the northeast suburbs with just 17%, and in the southwest suburbs just 21%. The northwest suburbs are doing much better with 51% of ICU beds currently available.

"Well, we are under a surge plan as most hospitals are under," said Michele Mazurek, chief administrator at Mt. Sinai Hospital. "So based on the availability of ICU beds, ventilators and the type of patients, we surge into other departments. We have with the system about 40 to 50 additional ICU beds that we can surge into."

Mt. Sinai Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital, for example, have a combined 41 regular ICU beds available, and on any given day are operating at 90-100% capacity.

As the demand grows, the governor said it will be up to other hospitals to help those that have reached capacity.

"I will do what it takes, including stepping in to direct patients to underutilized hospitals if needed," Pritzker said.

The governor also announced that a member of his staff learned they had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The staffer began feeling ill on March 26 and all staff were sent home as the governor's office underwent a deep cleaning.

Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ezike have not been tested, but they have not had symptoms and said they did not have any close contact with the infected person. That employee has been isolating at home for the past 12 days and no one else has shown symptoms.



Gov. Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.

