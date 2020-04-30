Coronavirus Chicago: Man admits throwing packed house party that violated Illinois stay-at-home order

Video of the party was shared on Facebook Live and went viral, garnering over a million views.
Janeal Wright said he didn't fully understand social distancing or the state's stay-at-home order as he spoke with State Representative La Shawn Ford on Facebook Live.
"I mean, I've been totally oblivious to the stay-at-home message and everything," Wright said. "I really hadn't known anything about it. I kind of looked at it and thought it was a scam or something like that, or it really wasn't real. But I see how serious it is now."
Gov. Pritzker recently extended the stay-at-home order, which bans public and private gatherings of more than 10 people who are not members of the same household.
He reacted to reports of the video at his daily briefing Sunday, saying it's literally putting people in danger.
"I want to remind everyone that by doing that, by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks, you're literally putting everyone around you in danger. You are," Gov. Pritzker said. "They are putting you in danger. And very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger."
What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the party "reckless" and "utterly unacceptable" while encouraging residents to anonymously submit tips about any house parties at cpdtip.com.
"Every single person who put themselves at risk puts the next person and the next person that they come into contact with at risk," Lightfoot said. "That's why for me, that scene is so distressing, but we'll get to the bottom of it."
Chicago police said officers responded to the large party in the Galewood neighborhood on Chicago's West Side shortly after midnight on April 26.
About 50 people were dispersed from the party and the homeowner was cited for disorderly conduct, police said.