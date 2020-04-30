coronavirus illinois

Coronavirus Chicago: Man admits throwing packed house party that violated Illinois stay-at-home order

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man admits he threw a packed house party Saturday night that violated Illinois' stay-at-home order and left the mayor and the governor furious.

Video of the party was shared on Facebook Live and went viral, garnering over a million views.

RELATED: Video of house party amid pandemic draws outrage
EMBED More News Videos

A viral video reportedly showing a large house party on Chicago's West Side has gone viral with over one million views.



Janeal Wright said he didn't fully understand social distancing or the state's stay-at-home order as he spoke with State Representative La Shawn Ford on Facebook Live.


"I mean, I've been totally oblivious to the stay-at-home message and everything," Wright said. "I really hadn't known anything about it. I kind of looked at it and thought it was a scam or something like that, or it really wasn't real. But I see how serious it is now."

Coronavirus deaths in Illinois by county; COVID-19 victims of all ages

Gov. Pritzker recently extended the stay-at-home order, which bans public and private gatherings of more than 10 people who are not members of the same household.

He reacted to reports of the video at his daily briefing Sunday, saying it's literally putting people in danger.
"I want to remind everyone that by doing that, by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks, you're literally putting everyone around you in danger. You are," Gov. Pritzker said. "They are putting you in danger. And very importantly, all of those people are putting their families and their friends who are not there with them in danger."


Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called the party "reckless" and "utterly unacceptable" while encouraging residents to anonymously submit tips about any house parties at cpdtip.com.

"Every single person who put themselves at risk puts the next person and the next person that they come into contact with at risk," Lightfoot said. "That's why for me, that scene is so distressing, but we'll get to the bottom of it."

ZIP CODE TRACKER: Where is coronavirus in Illinois?

Chicago police said officers responded to the large party in the Galewood neighborhood on Chicago's West Side shortly after midnight on April 26.

About 50 people were dispersed from the party and the homeowner was cited for disorderly conduct, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagoillinoisgalewoodcdcpoisonjb pritzkerlori lightfootillinois budgetcoronavirus chicagocoronaviruscoronavirus illinoiscoronavirus outbreakshelter in placecoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19national guardeducationcoronavirus testingschoolshospitalschool closingspartyu.s. & worlddoctorsschool closures
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS ILLINOIS
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
What to know about Illinois' 50,355 COVID-19 cases
Funeral held for Melrose Park officer who died from COVID-19
105-year-old Spanish flu survivor follow the rules to survive COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2nd lawmaker files stay-at-home lawsuit as IL COVID-19 cases surpass 50K
UIC nurse's husband dies from COVID-19
Remdesivir shows promise as COVID-19 treatment in first major trial
Some home purchases put on hold due to COVID-19 unemployment crisis
Surfers ride glowing bioluminescent waves of CA coast: VIDEO
Cell phone data shows Illinois, Indiana residents leaving home more
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Show More
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
SOS for thousands of cruise line workers stranded offshore by COVID-19 threat
What to know about Illinois' 50,355 COVID-19 cases
What to know about Indiana's 17,182 COVID-19 cases
Funeral held for Melrose Park officer who died from COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News