vaccines

Jessica Biel says she's not against vaccinations, just against Calif. bill

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Jessica Biel says she's not opposed to vaccinations, but she does not support a bill in California that would limit medical exemptions.

The 37-year-old has drawn criticism after appearing this week in Sacramento with vaccination skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to voice concerns about the measure.

Biel posted on Instagram Thursday morning that she supports children getting vaccinated and she also supports families having the "right to make educated medical decisions for their children alongside their physicians."



Biel wrote that she argued against the bill because her friends have a child with a medical condition warranting an exemption and the bill would "greatly affect their family's ability to care for their child."

The bill follows a recent rise in cases of measles, mumps and other infectious diseases nationwide.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinescelebrityparentingentertainmenthollywoodsocietyfamily
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
VACCINES
Whooping cough vaccine becomes less effective over time, study says
Possible measles exposure reported in Geneva, St. Charles
US measles cases top 800 so far this year
Scientology cruise ship quarantined again after measles case
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman shoplifting at NW Side Walgreens fatally shot, police say
'This is my fetish': Man charged in forest preserve sex assault near Hoffman Estates
Gas prices could fall below $2 for many Americans
VIDEO: 5 injured after car crashes into CTA bus stop on South Side
WATCH LIVE: Portion of Lakefront Trail closed due to high waves
16-year-old kills friend over video game controller: deputies
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Show More
Could police have found Maleah's body days earlier?
U.S. Catholic bishops approve priest accountability plan
Amanda Knox returns to Italy for 1st time since acquittal
Girl with rare disease invents teddy bears that hide IV bags
Teen dies, rushed into burning NYC building to save little girl
More TOP STORIES News