Judge approves proposal to allow Sterigenics plant to reopen

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The battle over Sterigenics returned to court Friday as a judge ruled that the controversial plant can reopen.Friday's hearing came nearly two months after Sterigenics reached an agreement with state officials that could allow the Willowbrook facility to reopen, following the installation of new emissions control equipment.Sterigenics says it just upgraded the facility to reduce ethylene oxide emissions by over 90 percent.The DuPage County State's Attorney's Office told the judge they thought it was the best thing to approve the consent order because the order is the only thing to make sure that Sterigenics operates under the new strict emissions regulations.Sterigenics responded in court , saying that the company was entitled to reopen as soon as possible, saying they have been closed for nearly seven months in Willowbrook. They said if the judge didn't approve the consent order, they were going to take legal action to make an emergency order so that they can open up.The process was stalled after the company was hit with dozens of lawsuits, with residents claiming that the ethylene oxide emissions from Sterigenics caused their cancer or that of their loved ones.The plant will not be able to reopen immediately. The company still has to make several changes and apply for permits to abide by new strict emissions standards.Attorney General Kwame Raoul and DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin released a statement saying, "When our offices partnered to file a lawsuit against Sterigenics in 2018, we called upon and gave the Illinois General Assembly time to strengthen our state's laws regulating sterilization facilities that emit ethylene oxide. With nearly unanimous support, the Legislature this spring passed the nation's strictest requirements on ethylene oxide emissions at sterilization facilities, which were quickly signed into law by the governor. The consent order entered today mirrors and goes even further than the new law."