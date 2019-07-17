Sterigenics Willowbrook facility could reopen after company says deal reached with state

Previous coverage:

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Sterigenics said Wednesday it has reached a deal with the state of Illinois to resume operations at its southwest suburban Willowbrook facility.The company, which sterilizes medical equipment, has operated in Willowbrook since 1984.The facility has been shut down since late 2018 because of concerns about its emissions of ethylene oxide, a carcinogenic chemical. Testing showed dangerous levels of the chemical in the air in a radius around the Sterigenics plant.Sterigenics said the deal ends all litigation and enforcement actions with the state and enables it to resume operations upon approval by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and requires the installation of additional emission capture and control equipment that will allow the facility to meet the state's new standards for ethylene oxide.The company also agreed to fund $300,000 in community projects designed to benefit the environment and community, which will be developed in coordination with the state.A judge still needs to approve the deal.A study by the Illinois Department of Public Health released in March found the incidence of some cancers in the areas around Sterigenics was elevated. IDPH said it identified higher rates of Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as ovarian, breast and pancreatic cancer.A separate study by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency found that levels of ethylene oxide quickly dropped after the company's forced shutdown.