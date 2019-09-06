Judge expected to approve consent order that would allow Sterigenics plant to reopen

Previous coverage:

WHEATON, Ill. (WLS) -- The battle over Sterigenics returns to court Friday and a judge could announce a big decision involving the company's future.The judge in the case is expected to approve a consent order that would allow the controversial plant to reopen, the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office said.The judge's order would not mean the plant could reopen immediately and they have to make several changes, apply for permits, and abide by new strict emissions standards.Sterigenics says it just upgraded the facility to reduce ethylene oxide emissions by over 90 percent.Friday's hearing comes nearly two months after Sterigenics reached an agreement with state officials that could allow the Willowbrook facility to reopen, following the installation of new emissions control equipment.The process to reopen the facility stalled after the company was hit with dozens of lawsuits, with residents claiming that the ethylene oxide emissions from Sterigenics caused their cancer or that of their loved ones.