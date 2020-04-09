LIVE Coronavirus Update: Gov. Pritzker gives updates as IL COVID-19 deaths, cases spike; supplies for McCormick Place arrive

Illinois health officials reported more than 1,529 new cases and 82 additional deaths Wednesday, bringing the state's total cases above 15,000 and the death toll to 462.
Coronavirus in Illinois: Latest news on COVID-19 cases, Chicago area impact
In the war against coronavirus, testing is the equivalent of reconnaissance. But Gov. JB Pritzker said Illinois continues to face obstacles.
"No matter how much is beyond our control, the buck stops with me, and we are still not where we need to be on the testing front," Pritzker said.
Ten days ago, the governor said he was hoping by this week to increase the number of tests in the state to 10,000 per day. He said that was the benchmark that needed to be reached to get an accurate picture of COVID-19 infection in the state. But he said Wednesday the state is only at 6,000 per day and said the effort has been challenging.
While Illinois saw the largest rise so far in coronavirus cases and deaths Wednesday, officials were cautiously hopeful that the rate of rise seems to be flattening out.
"With the decrease in the rate of rise, with it not looking exponential, with it looking more linear, that just means there's a slower rate of increase," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. Of Public Health. "We are confident with our team of epidemiologists that that is what we're seeing thus far. So with guarded optimism we're hoping that we're getting close to either the peak or the plateau. It's not clear yet how long that would be."
Meanwhile, an alternative care site at McCormick Place could begin getting patients as early as Thursday or Friday, but Governor JB Pritzker thinks it could be next week.
Wednesday night the Illinois Air National Guard delivered a shipment of medical supplies, including negative pressurized tents from Oregon, which were delivered to McCormick Place.
With help of federal, state and local agencies, McCormick Place has been turned into a COVID-19 alternate care site intended to serve thousands of patients and to help free up beds at area hospitals experiencing overflow.
"We're here to support the doctors, the medics, all the physicians that are out there," Brigadier General Richard Neely. "They're the ones that are on the front line. So we're enabling them to do their job."
So far, local hospitals have not needed to transfer any non-critical patients, but that could happen soon as this virus spreads.
Meanwhile, the new shipment of supplies are the first of three to complete the massive project at Chicago's largest convention space.
"The problem right now is shipping across the country is a real challenge," said Brigadier General Neely. "So the only way to get them was to really airlift them. So we worked through the Department of Defense to get approval to move these aircraft so we could get them here in a timely manner."
The barricades are up around McCormick Place and anyone reporting for duty at the alternate care facility must have their temperature taken before they enter.
Illinois will receive more than $52 million in federal funding to help health centers across the state respond to the COVID-19 crisis.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced the award to 45 Illinois health centers Thursday as the state suffered another deadly day from the novel coronavirus. The funding will also go toward efforts to test, treat and prevent coronavirus.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health websiteid