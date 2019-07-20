LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A ranch in Lockport was dedicated to a former ABC 7 Chicago producer on Saturday.
Anne Swaney, ABC 7 Chicago's executive producer of online operations, was found dead at 39 while on a horseback riding trip in Belize in January 2016.
RELATED: ABC7 digital producer murdered in Belize
Swaney's biggest passion was horses, so her closest friends dedicated the Legacy Ranch in her memory on what would have been her 43rd birthday. The ranch is a place where people can come for horseback riding lessons, but its main mission is to serve as a therapeutic facility for children and adults with special needs.
"Anne was a huge believer in the therapeutic power of horses. She found her therapy with horses in her childhood as well as in her adulthood. She had goals in retirement to work at a therapeutic facility like this one and so we made it happen for her, in her name, because this place embodies her spirit," said Sandi Moleski, a friend of Swaney's.
The ranch has been operating since the beginning of the year but was not formally dedicated until Swaney's birthday.
The dedication Saturday also served as a fundraiser for the Anne Elizabeth McComb Swaney Foundation, which provides financial assistance for those wanting to come to the ranch for therapy.
Anne Swaney's legacy honored at Lockport ranch
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News