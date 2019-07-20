Health & Fitness

Anne Swaney's legacy honored at Lockport ranch

By
LOCKPORT, Ill. (WLS) -- A ranch in Lockport was dedicated to a former ABC 7 Chicago producer on Saturday.

Anne Swaney, ABC 7 Chicago's executive producer of online operations, was found dead at 39 while on a horseback riding trip in Belize in January 2016.

RELATED: ABC7 digital producer murdered in Belize

Swaney's biggest passion was horses, so her closest friends dedicated the Legacy Ranch in her memory on what would have been her 43rd birthday. The ranch is a place where people can come for horseback riding lessons, but its main mission is to serve as a therapeutic facility for children and adults with special needs.

"Anne was a huge believer in the therapeutic power of horses. She found her therapy with horses in her childhood as well as in her adulthood. She had goals in retirement to work at a therapeutic facility like this one and so we made it happen for her, in her name, because this place embodies her spirit," said Sandi Moleski, a friend of Swaney's.

The ranch has been operating since the beginning of the year but was not formally dedicated until Swaney's birthday.

The dedication Saturday also served as a fundraiser for the Anne Elizabeth McComb Swaney Foundation, which provides financial assistance for those wanting to come to the ranch for therapy.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesslockporthorsestherapy
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Murder of ABC7 producer Anne Swaney in Belize still unsolved after 2 years
FBI doubles reward in Anne Swaney murder case
FBI: Multiple people may be involved in murder of ABC7 producer
1 year after ABC7 executive producer murdered, ranch owner has lost majority of business
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8 shot in separate lakefront shootings
Man stabbed with scissors on Red Line train at Cermak-Chinatown days after fatal stabbing
Excessive Heat Warning continues for area, storms moving in
Astronauts take a look back 50 years to moon landing
7-Eleven pledges $7,100 college fund to baby born on 7-11
Boy, 10, loses arm after man hands him firework on birthday
Bones of dozens found beneath Vatican college: Expert
Show More
10-year-old boy missing from Garfield Park found
Trump says he'll 'personally vouch' for rapper A$AP Rocky
Manhunt after NC woman, Australian boyfriend murdered in Canada
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
Over 100 people honor homeless veteran who lived under Joliet bridge
More TOP STORIES News