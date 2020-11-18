Chicago COVID-19: Mayor Lori Lightfoot announces coronavirus testing expansion, with new site at Midway

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced an expansion of COVID-19 testing in Chicago, including a new permanent test site at Midway Airport, as cases continue to rise in the city.
In addition to the new testing site at Midway Airport, the city is also directing $14 million in grants and other resources that will go to healthcare and community partners for more testing and contact tracing.
The city is also sending 40,000 rapid antigen tests to community health centers.
The testing site at Midway Airport, Parking Lot B, 5738 W 55th St., will operate on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
One of the city's other sites will also be changing. The testing site at Dr. Jorge Prieto Math and Science Academy will be relocated to Charles A. Prosser Career Academy, 2148 N Long Ave. It will operate Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
The other two CDPH testing sites are at Maria Saucedo Scholastic Academy, 2850 W 24th Blvd, operating from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and Gately Park, 744 E 103rd St, which operates from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
The city will also continue to use mobile testing every week in hard-hit areas.
"Chicago is setting new testing records every day and it is our highest priority to ensure that testing remains equitably accessible and available to Chicago's most vulnerable residents," said Mayor Lightfoot. "We will continue to work with partners and direct resources to the communities who have been hit the hardest by this pandemic."
Chicago has reported a 7-day rolling average of 16,259 daily COVID-19 tests as of November 17. The tests were performed at CDPH facilities and other providers, health centers and pharmacies.
"The best way to get tested is by calling your health care provider, but there are many other convenient and affordable ways to get tested in Chicago, including new at-home testing services," said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, MD, MPH. "Additionally, we have partnered with community health centers to ensure that people, regardless of ability to pay, insurance or immigration status, have access to both testing and primary care."
The update comes as a Stay-at-Home Advisory took effect in Chicago on Monday, asking residents to stay home as much as possible and only leave for essential reasons such as food, work and medical care. The city has also announced return dates for a return to in-person learning for Chicago Public Schools students.
Meanwhile, the city will be holding webinars for employees and businesses to remind them of COVID-19 protocols.
The city says employees are protected from retaliation for staying home from work for certain COVID-19 retaliations.
The webinar for worker protections will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday and the employer requirements webinar will take place at 2 p.m. on Thursday. For more information on the webinars, visit chicago.gov/laborstandards.
