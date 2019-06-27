CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot promoted National HIV testing day by getting tested herself at a South Side Walgreens.
The National Testing Day Initiative is aimed at raising public awareness about the latest in HIV prevention, treatment and care as well as promoting HIV testing as a part of routine health care.
The mayor said she remembers when HIV was rampant during the 1980s.
"We are way past that time and yet we still see AIDS and HIV spreading in our communities. There's no reason for that to happen," Lightfoot said.
Free and confidential HIV testing and information will be provided at some Walgreens locations nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. For a full list of locations, visit greaterthan.org/walgreens.
National HIV Testing Day: Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets test to raise awareness
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More