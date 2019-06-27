Health & Fitness

National HIV Testing Day: Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets test to raise awareness

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot promoted National HIV testing day by getting tested herself at a South Side Walgreens.

The National Testing Day Initiative is aimed at raising public awareness about the latest in HIV prevention, treatment and care as well as promoting HIV testing as a part of routine health care.

The mayor said she remembers when HIV was rampant during the 1980s.

"We are way past that time and yet we still see AIDS and HIV spreading in our communities. There's no reason for that to happen," Lightfoot said.

Free and confidential HIV testing and information will be provided at some Walgreens locations nationwide from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. For a full list of locations, visit greaterthan.org/walgreens.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagohivlori lightfootwalgreens
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Heavy rain floods streets, homes in south suburbs
Image of suspect's car released in shooting of off-duty CPD officer in Bronzeville
1 dead, 3 missing after boat overturns on Chicago River, Coast Guard says
Teen contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation to Florida beach
Rat control crews ramp up efforts to fight rodent issues
Pritzker gets boat speed warning on Geneva Lake
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
Show More
Deputy recounts rescuing newborn left in plastic bag
Pedestrian killed in alleged hit-and-run on Lake Shore Drive ID'd
Calif. woman, 21, killed in Bahamas attack by 3 sharks
Man accused of killing 7 bikers in crash arrested in Texas
Cubs add Kimbrel to roster, option Barnette
More TOP STORIES News