McDonald's donates 750K N95 masks to Chicago first responders, health workers amid COVID-19 outbreak

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the McDonald's Corporation announced a new donation of 750,000 N95 respirator face masks Monday to support healthcare professionals and first responders amid the COVID-19 global pandemic.
McDonald's will also donate 250,000 masks directly to the State of Illinois, bringing the total donation to 1 million N95 masks for healthcare professionals and first responders across the state.
The City of Chicago will add these masks to its repository and determine where allocations are most needed to provide personal protective equipment ( PPE).
This donation comes in response to the City's call for volunteers and donations to support a robust response to combat COVID-19.
While the company has been working with suppliers worldwide to procure other masks to protect restaurant employees, it was able to purchase the large stock of masks and immediately sourced them for its hometown city.
The City continues to seek PPE and other supplies that have become scarce, as well as volunteers to help those on the front lines and to prevent the further spread of the outbreak.
For more information on how to volunteer or to donate supplies or PPE, please visit Chicago.gov/coronavirus.
