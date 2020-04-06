Chicago coronavirus cases are mostly African Americans, Mayor Lori Lightfoot says

According to data from the city, African Americans compose 30 percent of the population, but make up 52 percent of the city's COVID-19 cases. African Americans also make up 72 percent of the city's deaths from COVID-19.
"This is a call to action moment for all of us," Mayor Lightfoot said. "When we talk about equity and inclusion, they are not just nice notions. They are an imperative that we must embrace as a city."
"The death rate right now in the cases that have been reported for non-Latinx deaths in Chicago is seven times the death rate as its for white non-Latinx," said Dr. Allison Arwady, director of the Chicago Department of Public Health.
Mayor Lightfoot revealed details for how the city plans to address the inequality and assist vulnerable populations. The city has issued an order demanding healthcare providers give the city demographics data on all coronavirus patients.
The mayor also announced the formation of a racial equality rapid response team of public health experts and community activists in partnership with West Side United. The team will be a hyperlocal effort to connect vulnerable people with services.
After issuing a PSA telling people not to get their hair done during the stay at home order, this weekend the mayor got her hair cut.
She defending the decision, and said the stylist wore gloves and a mask.
"I'm the public face of the city, I'm on national media, and I'm out in the public eye," she said, "and I'm, you know, I take my personal hygiene very seriously and, as I said, I felt I needed to have a haircut."
"Well, like, I can't speak to the situation of the mayor's haircut but I will say that I have not had a haircut since before the stay-at-home rule was put in place," said Governor JB Pritzker. "I actually feel like I'm getting a little shaggy. I'm gonna turn into a hippie at some point here."
The Illinois Department of Public Health also released demographic information Sunday showing the impact on African-Americans.
"We know all too well that there are general disparities in health outcomes that play along these racial lines and the same may be true for this virus," said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "We have worked to ensure that all of our communities can access healthcare they need as COVID-19 spreads."
Gov. Pritzker said it represents a large problem.
"So, we already started out with an unequal system of health care for people," Pritzker said. "And then it gets massively exacerbated when you bring on something like COVID-19, which clearly requires an enormous amount of health care provision. So I'm deeply concerned about this. I've seen these stats."
The governor said he's seen similar data in other states like Michigan and Louisiana.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.