Coronavirus

Gov. Cuomo extends stay-at-home order as parts of New York reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEW YORK -- Those in the New York City area looking to get out this weekend, now have the option of going to tennis clubs that can reopen.

But that is about all they can do.

Thursday night, Gov. Andrew Cuomo extended the stay-at-home order through May 28 for many parts of the state, from Albany through the Hudson Valley to New York City and Long Island.

RELATED: LA County stay-at-home order will likely remain in place for next 3 months, officials say

Five other regions began their phased reopenings at midnight Friday, when the New York pause order expired.



Those regions have achieved the governor's seven metrics to begin Phase One.

They can begin reopening the more essential and lower-risk businesses, like construction and manufacturing.

"You have to reopen intelligently and you have to reopen in a calibrated way," said Cuomo on Thursday. "Nobody says, 'Don't reopen.' They say, 'Be intelligent about the way you reopen. Follow the data. Follow the science. Follow the facts. Follow the metrics.'"

When it comes to New York City, Long Island and the mid-Hudson Valley region, they have yet to reach the needed metrics to reopen.

Long Island actually fell backwards. At one time they had met five of the seven metrics. Now they only have four, as too many people remain in the hospital.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorkhealthmedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus Latest: What we know about COVID-19
What to know about Indiana's 26,655 COVID-19 cases
Operation doughnut delivery brings cheer to essential workers
Companies hire private investigators to track work from home employees
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rain floods expressways, stranding cars; pours into basements
Illinois poised to move to next phase of reopening
House to vote today on coronavirus HEROES Act
Trump picks ex-drug company exec to lead coronavirus vaccine team
Durbin, Preckwinkle tour COVID-19 testing site at Stroger Hospital
Chicago boy, 12, is youngest to die from COVID-19 in Cook County
Man shot in Elmhurst: police
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Slowly clearing, warm Friday
NFL players accused of armed robbery at South Florida party
Biden says he would not pardon Trump, block investigations
Oswego woman claiming to have COVID-19 spat in nurse's face, police say
How to access Chicago-area food banks during coronavirus crisis
More TOP STORIES News