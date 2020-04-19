Newsviews: Dr. Helene Gayle

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6115016" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed another racial disparity in America. Here in Chicago, more than 70% of those who have died from the virus are African American. Part 1.

In her role as President and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust Dr. Helene Gayle is focused on closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap. Part 2.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed another racial disparity in America. Here in Chicago, more than 70% of those who have died from the virus are African American.In her role as President and CEO of the Chicago Community Trust Dr. Helene Gayle is focused on closing the racial and ethnic wealth gap.Dr. Gayle is now addressing the coronavirus pandemic and what it has uncovered. She has an extensive background in global health issues and infectious diseases, having worked for CARE, an international humanitarian organization, also the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.Dr. Gayle joined us this week for Newsviews.