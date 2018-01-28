NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: Hospitals help move homeless into housing

Many homeless people are moving into housing thanks to local hospitals, including the University of Illinois Hospital, which launched a pilot project in 2015 called Better Health through Housing.

The hospital is expanding its program and other hospitals in Chicago are starting similar programs of their own. Providing housing not only gets people into a safe and healthy place, but it also costs less than treating people who are homeless in hospital emergency rooms.

Stephen Brown, director of preventive emergency medicine at the University of illiois Hospital, and Peter Toepfer, executive director of the Center for Housing and Health, talked to ABC7 about the program.

The center is partnering with the hospital on the program.

PART 1
EMBED More News Videos

Newsviews: Hospitals help move homeless into housing. Part 1

PART 2
EMBED More News Videos

Newsviews: Hospitals help move homeless into housing. Part 2

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthnewsviewshospitalshomeless
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NEWSVIEWS
Newsviews: Chicago urban agriculture
Newsviews: Director of Illinois Department of Veterans' Affairs
Newsviews: Cleaning up the Chicago River
Newsviews: 50th anniversary of Special Olympics
Newsviews: Hiring ex-offenders
More newsviews
HEALTH & FITNESS
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
New mom tests positive for opiates after eating poppy seed bagel
New bionic prosthesis can restore sense of touch
'Fact or Fiction' with Dr. J and Dr. I
Stranger donates kidney to fellow veteran
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
NW Side Walmart closed after health inspection
Emmett Till's memorial sign shot up again 35 days after being replaced
'DADDY, I'M SORRY': Twisted new alleged details in killing of 2 kids
Man at Amalia, NM, compound allegedly trained kids for school shootings
World's largest bounce house coming to Joliet
2 robbed at gunpoint in Bucktown
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Jelly Belly rolling Stink Bug, Dirty Dishwasher flavors out to stores
Show More
HS coach allegedly had sex with underage students during school day
3 shot, 2 fatally, in West Garfield Park
'I warned him' Grandma shoots partially-exposed man
Groom rescues struggling swimmer moments after beach wedding
Sex toys cause closure of German airport terminal
More News