chicago proud

Nurses at Advocate Christ Medical Center publish coffee table book about frontline healthcare work during COVID-19 pandemic

By Zach Ben-Amots
EMBED <>More Videos

Nurse publish book about COVID-19 pandemic

OAK LAWN, Ill. (WLS) -- Nurses at Advocate Christ Medical Center have published a coffee table book outlining their experiences working at the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The book, titled "Through Our Eyes," is a collection of contributed essays written by 40 nurses at the hospital. It was created to commemorate the work of medical staff during the height of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Chief nursing officer Lynn Hennessy said that she's "never been prouder" to be a nurse or to work with nurses than she has over the past year.

"It's a once every 100 years (event), thank goodness. Hopefully it will be longer next time," Hennessy said. "So it's a time capsule that (nurses) can share with their children, grandchildren, and grandchildren's children."

Mallorie Rosales, a nurse in the surgical trauma ICU, was one of the Advocate medical staff who contributed to the book. Her essay was pulled from a Facebook post she made after a "particularly hard night" in the ICU.

"We still feel kind of burnt out from the effects of caring for these patients," said Rosales.

RN Maribeth O'Connell wrote about the younger nurses who impressed her with their dedication and commitment to patients, in an essay titled, "A League of Their Own."

Rusmea Salah, an assistant clinical manager in the labor and delivery unit, wrote about a negative-pressure operating room that she helped create to ensure safety for mothers giving birth.

"Through Our Eyes" is available for purchase online, and proceeds will go towards providing support for medical staff at Advocate Christ Medical Center.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessoak lawnspotoncommunity journalistbookshospitalnurseschicago proud
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO PROUD
South Side student accepted to 25 colleges earns $1M in scholarships
Over $100K raised to help bakery owner battling COVID-19
Volunteers clean up Montrose Beach litter ahead of piping plover season
Camp Sheilah helps families of murder victims heal from horrendous memories
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: President Biden's first address to joint session of Congress
Single father killed in crash by DUI suspect allegedly fleeing police
COPA video of deadly Portage Park CPD shooting released
Motorcycle packs invade downtown Chicago
CPD officer who fatally shot man has 11 complaints, watchdog group says
Pride in the Park returns to Grant Park
Chicago considers electronic vax pass for concerts, sporting events
Show More
Chicago vegan restaurant has lines around block for fast food favorites
Elmhurst University lockdown lifted after person with gun reported on campus
Prehistoric bones found during pool construction in Las Vegas
Chicago Weather: Periods of rain
Illinois is losing residents, but not from where you'd think
More TOP STORIES News