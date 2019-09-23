Health & Fitness

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is approaching, share these resources this October

With National Breast Cancer Awareness Month approaching in October, health officials say it's a good time to talk about breast cancer screening.

According to the federal Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, breast cancer is the second most common type of cancer in women.

Roughly one in eight women born in the U.S. today will get breast cancer at some point in their lives, the agency said.

Most women can survive if breast cancer is detected and treated early.

Start spreading the word to raise awareness about the importance of finding breast cancer early. Here are some local resources to share with family, friends or people within your community:

Radiation Oncology Consultants: https://www.chicagocancer.org/

Breastcancer.org: https://www.breastcancer.org/

American Cancer Society: http://www.cancer.org/

The organization is also raising awareness and funds in October through its Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event. It's a 3- to 5-mile walk that celebrates survivors and serves as an opportunity to remember lost loved ones.

OncoLink: https://www.oncolink.org/

Advocate Cancer Institute: https://www.advocatehealth.com/gsam/health-services/cancer-institute/

Wellness House for Living with Cancer: https://wellnesshouse.org
