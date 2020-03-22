Reopening Chicago: On Your Mark Coaching introduces new gym policies amid reopening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago headquartered, On Your Mark Coaching + Training is creating a new class calendar for outdoor classes and implementing new in-person class procedures amid Phase 3 of Illinois reopening plan.
The West Loop location is planning to utilize the parking lot for classes. Changes to this plan are possible based on city guidelines.
Nike Master Trainer, Emily Hutchins, joined ABC7 via Skype to talk about new gym safety guidelines amid reopening.
Some of the new procedures include:Staff will use a disinfectant in all common areas before and after check-ins-with a heightened attention to bikes, weights, and all high-touch surfaces after every class. After every class, we'll disinfect doorknobs, handles, rails, light switches, sanitizing stations, lockers, bathrooms, sinks, toilets, benches, the front desk, keyboards, computers, phones, and instructor equipment.Staff will be expected to wear face masks during their classes. After deep cleaning, they'll wash their hands before each class/session.Staff will have their temperature checked before their allowed in the gym. If necessary, clients entering the gym will also have temperature checks.High touch amenities will be removed from the gym, such as q-tips, cotton balls, hair ties, shampoo bottles, conditioners, as well as recovery stations for the time being. Please bring your own amenities.There will be a strict cancellation policy going forward and class enrollment is mandatory in order to ensure our numbers do not go above phase 3 mandatory capacity. Class sizes will have a 9 person limit. Automatic hand sanitizer stations will be located at all entrances, exits, as well as touchless soap dispensers in all bathrooms.Social distancing practices will be enforced at both studios. Floor markers will indicate a safe distance where necessary. 30min increments between classes will ensure the studio is empty for each new client entering for class. Please avoid waiting for classes in studio until your allotted time in order to mitigate high traffic.Lockers will be made available but please take all personal belongings with you, left items will be donated immediately. Lockers will also be emptied and sanitized between each class. We strongly encourage you to bring your own FULL water bottle.Equipment such as bikes, treadmills, rowers will be placed 6-feet apart in order to ensure social distancing practice.Late entries will not be tolerated.If you have a cough, fever or any symptoms of COVID-19, please do not come to the studios until you're symptom free. If you've tested positive for COVID-19 or have come into contact with anyone who has, we ask that you do not come to the studios for 14 days or until you've tested negative. If you have any hesitation that you may be sick, regardless if it's a common cold, do not come to the gyms.FREE CLASSES ON INSTAGRAM
Hutchins also offered (6) 15 minute works for FREE on Instagram (@Em.Hutchins and @onyourmarkstudios) during the stay-at-home order.
The videos were posted online so people may access at anytime starting Thursday, March 19.VIRTUAL 45 - 60 MINUTE CLASSESHYPER:
Strength class focused on hypertrophy; emphasis on heavy volume and programming. Strict emphasis on form and techniqueMETCON:
HIIT class focused on interval training; emphasis on combining ideas. Full body workout with little rests to enhance overall fitness. (NOT recommend more than 2x week)PERFORMANCE:
Performance class focused on sport specific movements; emphasis on improving athleticism.
To schedule a class and sign up, visit: oymtraining.com
; First three classes are $30; and regular package rates can be found online.
All classes can utilize equipment found in your own home!
One-on-One personal training with Emily: One on one personal training with Emily Hutchins starting at $50/ hour. Contact her at 312.733.9330
