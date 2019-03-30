Health & Fitness

POMSQUAD offers fun, high energy dance fitness classes using pom poms

Channel your inner cheerleader with the POMSQUAD!

POMSQUAD is a high energy dance fitness class. You'll be shaking your poms while prancing, dancing, bending, and snapping to today's hits and yesterday's favorites.

Inclusive, encouraging, and easy to follow classes are designed to maximize caloric burn while strengthening and toning the body. Featuring a variety of dance styles and unique choreography, there is something for every type of spirit leader in each and every class.

To learn more about POMSQUAD and to see a list of classes, visit http://www.pomsquadfitness.com/
Related topics:
health & fitnessfitnessexercisecheerleading
