Coronavirus Illinois: Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle announces $40M to go toward COVID-19 contact tracing program

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle has announced Thursday that $40 million will be invested in the county's COVID-19 contact tracing program.Preckwinkle was joined by Cook County Department of Public Health Co-Leads Dr. Rachel Rubin and Dr. Kiran Joshi for the announcement.The investment means the county will be able to trace 3,000 contacts per day."For Cook County to reopen, it is critical that we quickly ramp up our contact tracing capabilities," Preckwinkle said. "The program will help us to continue to mitigate the pandemic by identifying new cases quickly and helping residents who have been exposed to someone carrying the disease.The city of Chicago is hiring 600 contact tracers and Governor JB Pritzker wants nearly 4,000 contact tracers for the state of Illinois.