Coronavirus update: IL COVID-19 cases climb to 12K with 307 deaths; Governor Pritzker, President Trump spar over federal resources

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,006 new COVID-19 cases and 33 additional deaths on Monday. A total of 307 people have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Illinois.
A day after President Trump said that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker "has not performed well," the governor answered that criticism with raw numbers.
"It's our own state procurement initiative that is making the difference," Gov. Pritzker said. "To anyone who wants a response to some of the blame shifting coming out of the White House, all I have to say is look at the numbers."
Gov. Pritzker offered a side-by-side comparison of what the federal government has delivered in terms of equipment and what Illinois has obtained on its own. In the case of N95 masks, surgical gowns, gloves and other equipment, the state has procured 15 to 20 times the quantities delivered by the federal government.
And in the case of ventilators, the White House said it has delivered 450 to Illinois and the city of Chicago. But the state says it needs 4,000 ventilators and the governor said his team has been on phone every day trying to buy them.
Officials say the 10-day burn rate - or rate of usage - of much of this personal protective equipment is in the millions of units, and if Illinois had relied solely upon the federal government, those quantities coming from Washington would last only a handful of days. And the need for more PPE is only going to increase if some of those alternate care facilities, including McCormick Place, are needed and end up being used to capacity.
Already, hospitals have instituted less-than-ideal measures to conserve PPE.
"Because of this shortage, healthcare facilities are beginning to implement optimization and contingency strategies to help stretch our supplies," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, Illinois Dept. Of Public Health. "These include healthcare personnel using face masks beyond contact with a single patient. Of course, if there's any obvious soiling of equipment, that needs to be changed immediately."
With the weather warming up this week, officials are imploring people to comply with the stay-at-home order. The governor was asked a couple of times if he might impose even stricter measures - including perhaps a curfew - or rules restricting the number of people from a household who can enter a grocery store, for instance.
Pritzker said all of those measures are on the table, but he's hoping people will simply stay home.
Gov. Pritzker has called for licensed health care providers available to fight against COVID-19 to register online at illinoishelps.net.
