Coronavirus in Chicago: 4 schools closed Tuesday; disaster proclamation issued in Illinois by Gov. Pritzker with 11 total COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Coronavirus: What to know about COVID-19 in Illinois
Tuesday morning, Resurrection College Prep on the Norwood Park announced that students were dismissed at 10 a.m. and school would also be canceled for Wednesday, March 11. The school said someone in the school community came into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
"This will give us time to perform a deep cleaning of our school. We have the necessary equipment to do so and such a process takes two days," the school said in a statement.
Bernard Zell Anshe Emet Day School in Lakeview announced that it would be closed on for the day after the parent of a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Chicago area schools closings, event cancellations amid COVID-19 outbreak
The school said in a statement, "Late last night we received confirmation that a parent of a Bernard Zell student has tested positive for COVID-19. While the Department of Public Health has advised us that closure is not required as no one at the school has been directly impacted, we are acting out of an abundance of caution and have canceled all classes and activities for today, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, to undergo additional deep cleaning.
RELATED: 100+ products that actually help fight coronavirus
"To be clear, no Bernard Zell student or staff member has been diagnosed with COVID-19, and based on conversations with medical experts, we believe the risk to our community remains low. We continue to advise our families to engage in normal preventative practices.
"School leadership along with teachers, students and parents are collectively sending well wishes to the affected individual for a quick and complete recovery. The health and safety of our community will always be our top priority."
Meanwhile, Loyola Academy in Wilmette remains closed Tuesday. The school was also closed Monday for deep cleaning after school officials said they learned Sunday night that a student and the student's family had contact with someone that tested positive for COVID-19.
An announcement posted on Loyola Academy's webpage said the student exposed was in class through Friday. The student and the student's family are now under a 14-day quarantine and so far, are not showing any symptoms, which means the risk to other students remains low.
However, since the person with a confirmed infection was not physically in the school itself, and the student is not sick, officials are still evaluating what, if any, additional steps are needed.
RELATED: Coronavirus cases: Map of COVID-19 cases, deaths in the US, world
Vaughn Occupational High School remains closed until March 18 after a CPS employee tested positive for COVID-19. Vaughn was disinfected on Saturday morning and will remain closed until March 18, officials said.
CPS officials said Tuesday that after a second round of testing, all students so far have tested negative for COVID-19. CPS CEO Janice Jackson said there are no plans to close additional schools.
Meanwhile, Governor Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation in Illinois, which will open up state and federal resources, including federal disaster aid, to address the spread of COVID-19.
"Our priority is getting ahead and staying ahead in our response, and doing so with the safety of our most vulnerable residents at the core of our preparedness," Pritzker said. "That is why today, in the next phase of our continued effort to stay ahead of these changing circumstances, I am formally announcing a disaster proclamation for Illinois, our version of a state of emergency."
A total of 13 states, including Illinois, have declared disasters or states of emergency.
"To be clear, this declaration will build on an already-robust response that has been developed over many months," the governor added. "We have one of the most robust public health systems in the nation and we were one of the first states to test for COVID-19 because we knew to press for that."
Pritzker also said voluntary surveillance testing has begun at 15 hospitals across the state to monitor the presence of the virus in communities; seven hospitals in Cook County, three hospitals in northern Illinois, three hospitals in central Illinois and two hospitals in southern Illinois.
Coronavirus News: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Two of the new cases are female family members of the CPS employee at Vaughn Occupational High School that recently tested positive after a cruise vacation. Her infection prompted the closure of the school and the monitoring of students and staff, who have been asked to stay home until next week.
All of the students there have special needs, and are closely being monitored and tested for the virus.
"Although more lab tests are pending, at this point, the tests that have returned on students and staff have been negative," said Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.
Arwady said those cases highlight that transmission of COVID-19 appears to require close contact. She said there is no evidence that there has been any transmission at the school related to this case, and so far all testing has returned negative results.
The third new case is a woman in her 50s who is from California. She traveled to Chicago to work at Cinespace Film Studios.
Cinespace issued a statement Tuesday saying, "We at Cinespace Chicago Film Studios received a call last night, March 9, 2020, from FOX, a Cinespace tenant. They informed us that one of their crew members on NEXT has tested positive for COVID-19. FOX and the other tenants at our facility have confirmed that they took immediate action and began disinfecting their production offices and stages. In addition to our tenant's efforts, last night, we brought in added cleaning crews to deep clean all common areas. We are committed to implementing any and all mitigation measures deemed necessary going forward.
:The health and safety of our staff and tenants are paramount to us. Cinespace remains open and operational. We are in full compliance with the City of Chicago health directives issued last week. We distributed those directives to all film/television production tenants and all of our employees. We have sent an inquiry to representatives from FOX asking for a contact name to whom to direct further questions regarding this matter.
"We remain at the service of our tenants and the City."
The fourth case is a woman in her 70s, who returned from an Egyptian cruise earlier this month.
The governor encouraged people to continue to take reasonable precautions such as handwashing, making responsible travel decisions, and making responsible decisions about attending large public events.
Pritzker said he will now be holding daily briefings in the name of transparency and accuracy, in hopes of keeping Illinoisans informed and prevent the spread of misinformation.
How to Wash Your Hands
Currently, there are no plans to cancel any big public gatherings, like this weekend's St. Patrick's Day Parade in Chicago, but health officials are warning anyone over 60 or with an underlying health condition to avoid large crowds.
How to change your travel plans amid the global COVID-19 outbreak
Additionally, Naval Station Great Lakes has suspended guest attendance at graduation ceremonies over concerns of potential spread of COVID-19. Graduations will continue and will be livestreamed on the US Navy's online platforms, including their Facebook page.
Liberty will also be cancelled for graduates and they will report directly to their follow-on assignments.
The Illinois Department of Public Health has created a hotline at 1-800-889-3931. More information can be found at the IDPH website and the Chicago Department of Public Health website.