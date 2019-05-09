State's lawsuit against Sterigenics in court Thursday

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The state will be back in court Thursday morning for a hearing in its lawsuit against medical supply sterilization company Sterigenics.
The state and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office claim Sterigenics poses a serious risk to public health and the environment. The lawsuit seeks to ban further violations and charges one count of allowing air pollution and one count of maintaining a common law public nuisance.
RELATED: Higher rates of cancer detected near Sterigenics' Willowbrook facility, IDPH study finds
Earlier this year, the state's Public Health Department found higher rates of cancer cases near the Willowbrook plant. The medical supply sterilization company says the results don't prove that there is a cancer threat.
Previous coverage:
Higher rates of cancer detected near Sterigenics' Willowbrook facility, IDPH study finds
RELATED: EPA tests shows rapid drop in cancer-causing chemicals following Willowbrook Sterigenics closure
RELATED: Judge denies Sterigenics temporary restraining order, Willowbrook facility remains closed
RELATED: Sterigenics files emergency motion to reopen Willowbrook facility
RELATED: Willowbrook Sterigenics plant shut down Friday night
RELATED: Lawmakers join call to stop Sterigenics from operating in Willowbrook
RELATED: Willowbrook residents call for Sterigenics shutdown after latest tests
RELATED: Group releases 1984 EPA letter about cancer-causing chemical in Willowbrook
RELATED: Water tested for cancer-causing chemical near Sterigenics plant in Willowbrook
RELATED: New EPA data reveals cancer-causing chemical still present near Sterigenics
RELATED: Sterigenics lawsuit goes to court Thursday, EPA holds packed forum in Willowbrook
RELATED: Sterigenics air quality measurements flawed, EPA says
RELATED: 2 Lake County medical manufacturing plants' toxic emissions cause concern
RELATED: Illinois AG files lawsuit against Sterigenics over alleged toxic air pollution violations
RELATED: Lisa Madigan: Rauner's office hid health dangers of Willowbrook Sterigenics plant for months
RELATED: Illinois EPA orders Sterigenics to cease operations in Willowbrook until safety review complete
RELATED: EPA to test air quality after Sterigenics emissions concerns
RELATED: Andrea Thome believes carcinogenic emissions from Sterigenics in Willowbrook sickened family
RELATED: Willowbrook residents rally, demand gas-emitting company shut down
RELATED: Angry Willowbrook residents pack meeting on carcinogenic gas
RELATED: Willowbrook residents concerned about emission of carcinogenic gas from local company
State's lawsuit against Sterigenics in court Thursday
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News