State's lawsuit against Sterigenics in court Thursday

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- The state will be back in court Thursday morning for a hearing in its lawsuit against medical supply sterilization company Sterigenics.The state and the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office claim Sterigenics poses a serious risk to public health and the environment. The lawsuit seeks to ban further violations and charges one count of allowing air pollution and one count of maintaining a common law public nuisance.Earlier this year, the state's Public Health Department found higher rates of cancer cases near the Willowbrook plant. The medical supply sterilization company says the results don't prove that there is a cancer threat.