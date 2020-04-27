Coronavirus Illinois: Thousands of nursing home workers set strike date for May 8

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Thousands of nursing home workers in Illinois who are concerned about their safety on the job say they will go on strike on May 8.A handful of nursing home workers protested Monday outside the Alden Wentworth long-term care facility. They're ready to strike a week from next Friday for higher wages, hazard pay, more access to PPE and not to be treated punitively if they get sick. Most of these people on the frontlines of the COVID-19 make between minimum wage and $14 per hour."They're the ones that make the food, wash the clothes, clean their rooms, help them get out of bed, take showers, and even eat," said Shaba Andrich, VP Nursing Homes SEIU.LaTonya Grays has worked at the facility for several years. She said inadequate PPE is putting her family at risk - and a demand for time and half for hazard pay is not unreasonable."We are deserving for $10 an hour for hazard pay, not more for some and less for others," Grays said.Tanika Sommerville is a certified nursing assistant with 20 years' experience. She says she was fired recently for voicing too many concerns about her work conditions."I got fired for asking for - over and over again - for the proper PPE gear, an open line of communication which requires the truth, more staffing because we were short-staffed, and hazards pay," Sommerville said.The SEIU-represented workers set to strike comprise employees at 40 long-term facilities across Illinois. But the union says there are at least 100 facilities with similar workplace concerns.Under COVID-19 guidelines put out by the Illinois Department of Public Health, nursing home employers are told to be: "non-punitive" with sick staff, offer temperature checks at the beginning and mid-shift, ensure PPE and decrease staff rotation for those dealing with sick patients.The workers said they are dedicated to their patients, but they need to take care of themselves as well.Bob Molitor, CEO of The Alden Network and a board member of the Illinois Association of Health Care Facilities, said in a written statement: "It is extremely troubling that SEIU union leadership would ask frontline nursing home employees to abandon elderly and infirm residents during a pandemic and our residents' greatest hour of need. A substantial 11% pay raise will bring the vast majority of our union workers above $15 an hour, but SEIU instead wants to use a crisis as a negotiating tactic. Directing our heroic nursing assistants, dietary, activity, laundry and housekeeping employees to walk out now is unthinkable, and IAHCF urges the union to come to the table and negotiate in good faith."The SEIU said strike notices for May 8th were delivered at the following nursing homes:Alden Debes Manor550 S MULFORD AVERockfordAlden Lakeland820 W LAWRENCEChicagoAlden Princeton255 W 69 STChicagoAlden-Des Plaines1221 E GOLF RDDes PlainesAlden-Estates of Barrington1420 S BARRINGTON RDBarringtonAlden-Lincoln Park504 W WELLINGTON AVEChicagoAlden-Town Manor6120 W OgdenCiceroAlden-Village North7464 N SHERIDAN RDChicagoAlden-Waterford2021 RANDI DRAuroraAlden-Wentworth201 W 69 STChicagoAperion Care Capitol555 W CARPENTER RDSpringfieldAperion Care Dolton14325 S BLACKSTONEDoltonAperion Care Galesburg1145 FRANK STGalesburgAperion Care Highwood50 PLEASANT AVEHighwoodAperion Care Jacksonville1021 N CHURCH STJacksonvilleAperion Care Midlothian3249 W 147 STMidlothianAperion West Ridge/ Ridgeview6450 N RIDGE BLVDChicagoAstoria6300 N CALIFORNIA AVEChicagoAustin Oasis901 S AUSTIN BLVDChicagoAvantara Evergreen Park10124 S KEDZIEEvergreen ParkBalmoral2055 W BALMORAL AVEChicagoBerkeley6909 W NORTH AVEOak ParkBridgeview Healthcare Center8100 S HARLEM AVEBridgeviewCarlton At The Lake725 W MONTROSE AVEChicagoChalet Living & Rehab7350 N SHERIDAN RDChicagoElevate Care Irving Park4340 N KEYSTONE AVEChicagoHickory Nursing Pavilion9246 S ROBERTS RDHickory HillsLake Front Healthcare Center7618 N SHERIDAN RDChicagoMayfield Care Center5905 W WASHINGTONChicagoOak Park Oasis625 N Harlem AveOak ParkRainbow Beach Nursing Center7325 S EXCHANGEChicagoSheridan Shores5838 N SHERIDAN RDChicagoSterling Pavilion105 E 23rd StSterlingSymphony at Aria4600 N FRONTAGE RDHillsideSymphony at Chicago West5130 W Jackson BlvdChicagoSymphony at Midway4437 S Cicero AveChicagoSymphony at Morgan Park10935 S Halsted StChicagoThe Villa at Windsor Park Nursing2649 E 75th StChicagoWillow Crest Nursing Pavilion515 N Main St,SandwichWinston Manor2155 W PIERCEChicago