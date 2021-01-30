COVID-19 vaccine

COVID Vaccine: Hundreds of Vernon Hill's teachers, staffers receive first dose under Walgreens partnership

By Jesse Kirsch

Walgreens partnered with Hawthorn School District 73 in Vernon Hills to vaccinate 545 teachers and staff members on Saturday.

VERNON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of teachers and staff at Vernon Hill's Hawthorn School District 73 got their first dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

"We're going back with students on Monday and it gives me peace of mind," said art teacher Sandy Smith.

Smith and her fellow educators are welcoming back some students for in-person learning this upcoming week. The district's first in-person lessons since March.

Smith said she welcomes the social distancing precautions in place.

The school district said Walgreens offered the vaccine to every staffer who wanted one, from teachers to custodians. In all, 545 people signed up. That's 91% of its staff being vaccinated at Hawthorne Middle School South.

Superintendent Dr. Peter Hannigan said he thinks the district's diversity helped it stick out as a candidate for Saturday's partnership with Walgreens.

He said he hopes the inoculations paired with other measures, like rapid testing, will help keep the schools open.

"It's not about learning loss it's really about supporting the whole child, and making sure our students are in front of us, day in and day out," said Hannigan.

"To see them walk in the building in person and you know greet each other and greet us is going to be just amazing," said kindergarten teacher Katie Shannon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvernon hillsschoolcoronaviruswalgreenscoronavirus illinoiscovid 19 vaccineteacherscovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
IL reports 3,345 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths
Playing favorites? Hospital boards, donors get COVID shots
WI reports 1,493 new COVID-19 cases, 33 deaths
CDC says travelers must wear masks on public transportation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago weather: Winter Storm Warning issued for weekend LIVE RADAR
Still no deal between CPS, CTU for in-person learning, Lightfoot says
1 arrested after attempted carjacking on Dan Ryan: ISP
Blizzard of 2011: Chicago's 'Snowmageddon' 10 years later
Family denied burial plot in 'whites only' cemetery
IL reports 3,345 new COVID-19 cases, 65 deaths
Famous private eye Jack Palladino gravely injured in robbery
Show More
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals canceled again
Don't share COVID vaccine cards on social media: BBB
Tomorrow is your last chance at Amazon holiday returns
Blackhawks cancel practice over COVID-19 exposure
Chicago Weather: Snow, winter storm warning start Saturday afternoon
More TOP STORIES News