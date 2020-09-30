Illinois COVID-19: IL releases Halloween guidelines as state reports 2,273 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois released Halloween guidelines Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Anyone participating in trick-or-treating should maintain social distance and wear proper face coverings; consider leaving individual candies spaced apart outside; trick-or-treat only with household members and wash hands before eating candy, the state said.An alternative to traditional trick-or-treating is to set up in a large parking lot or other outdoor setting with tables with individually wrapped candy, where participants with a parent/guardian can parade past while still keeping 6-feet of distance and wearing a face covering. It's suggested to offer reserved time slots to limit everyone showing up at once.Halloween haunted houses currently are not allowed.Gatherings of more than 50 people or 50% or more of a building's maximum occupancy are prohibited.Cloth face coverings and social distancing should be enforced and hand sanitizer should be used at pumpkin patches and orchards.Hayrides should not exceed 50% capacity with parties spaced at least 6 feet apart and face coverings should be worn.The state also encouraged older Illinoisans to get flu shots.Gov. JB Pritzker gave a COVID-19 update Wednesday from isolation, afterIllinois public health officials announced 2,273 new cases of COVID-19 and 35 additional deaths Wednesday.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois now stands at 293,274 with 8,672 deaths, the IDPH reported.As of Tuesday night, 1,632 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 378 patients in the ICU and 152 on ventilators.Over a 24-hour period, officials said the state processed 58,546 specimens for a total of 5,624,822. The seven-day positivity rate from Sept. 23 - 29 is 3.6%.The reported deaths include:- Bureau County: 1 female 80s- Carroll County: 1 male 70s- Champaign County: 1 female 80s- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 100+- DeKalb County: 1 male 90s- DuPage County: 1 female 80s- Effingham County: 1 female 70s- Fayette County: 1 female 70s, 2 females 80- Greene County: 2 females 70s- Grundy County: 1 male 80s- Jackson County: 1 female 60s- Jersey County: 2 female 90s- Lake County: 1 male 70s- Lawrence County: 1 male 70s- Macon County: 1 female 80s- Madison County: 2 males 80s- Peoria County: 1 male 80s- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Tazewell County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s- Will County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 70s- Williamson County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s- Woodford County: 1 male 80s