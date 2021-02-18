Illinois COVID Update: IL reports 1,966 new coronavirus cases, 72 deaths as weather continues to delay vaccine delivery

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10351137" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Pritzker toured a Metro East COVID-19 vaccination site Thursday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 1,966 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with 72 deaths.IDPH is reporting a total of 1,168,683 total COVID-19 cases, including 20,129 deaths.As of Wednesday night, 1,655 patients in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 386 patients were in the ICU and 184 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 11-17 is 3.3%.Weather continues to cause vaccine delivery delays from the federal government. The state said it is in contact with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other federal agencies to understand the logistical challenges and if there is anything Illinois can do to expedite getting vaccine.A total of 2,106,800 doses of vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago, with an additional 445,200 doses allocated to federal government partners for long-term care facilities, bringing the total number delivered in Illinois to 2,552,000.The IDPH said that vaccine distribution numbers are reported in real-time and vaccine administration numbers lag by as much as 72 hours.IDPH reports that a total of 1,977,033 vaccine doses have been administered, including 266,037 at long-term facilities. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered is 61,132. On Wednesday, 73,091 doses were administered.Gov. JB Pritzker visited a mass vaccination site in Illinois' Metro East region, near St. Louis, Thursday afternoon, calling it one of the most important in the state.A new report found that Chicago spent a significant amount of COVID-19 relief funds on police. Some aldermen and community groups held a news conference Thursday morning to question Mayor Lori Lightfoot's allocation of the relief funds.Chicago received $1.2 billion from the federal government for COVID-19 relief, more than $280 million went to the Chicago Police Department, according to the Chicago Tribune.Lightfoot's office has not returned ABC7's request for comment.The deaths reported Thursday include:- Carroll County: - 1 female 90s- Champaign County: 1 male 90s- Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 4 males 60s, 1 female 70s, 4 males 70s, 4 females 80s, 9 males 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 female 100+, 1 male 100+- DeKalb County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s- DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 2 females 80s, 2 males 80s, 3 females 90s- Grundy County: 1 female 80s- Hancock County: 1 male 70s- Kane County: 2 males 60s- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s- Kendall County: 1 female 90s- Lake County: 1 female 40s- LaSalle County: 2 females 70s- Macoupin County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Madison County: 1 female 70s, 3 females 80s- McLean County: 1 male 30s- Menard County: 1 male 80s- Peoria County: 1 female 80s- Rock Island County: 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s- St. Clair County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s- Stephenson County: 1 male 90s- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s- Whiteside County: 1 male 40s- Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s- Winnebago County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s