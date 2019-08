Sterigenics opponents continue fight to keep company from reopening Willowbrook plant

Previous coverage:

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A community group is still fighting to keep a medical sterilization plant from reopening after government tests found that the company was emitting cancer-causing chemicals into the air near its facility."We thought we were done with this," said Jana Conev, a member of Stop Sterigenics.Sterigenics' Willowbrook facility has been shut down since February because of concerns about its emissions of ethylene oxide (EtO), a carcinogenic chemical. The company, which sterilizes medical equipment, has operated in Willowbrook since 1984.But earlier this month the company said it reached a deal with the state of Illinois to resume operations at the facility under far stricter guidelines of how much EtO could be safely emitted from the plant.Conev said the new guidelines are still not enough."There is absolutely no EtO, no little amount, that's safe. None. They must be closed forever," she said.Residents in the southwest suburbs have been waging battle against Sterigenics for nearly a year now. A study by the Illinois Department of Public Health detected higher rates of cancer near the Willowbrook facility, which was revealed to have released more than 254,000 pounds of the cancer-causing gas over a quarter century."That's the big question: How much damage has this done to the DNA of my children?" one protester said.Now the group is making more noise, hoping to convince a judge not to sign off on a deal that would allow Sterigenics to reopen.One other option being considered at this point, according to an agenda posted online, is whether the town of Darien can join with other towns in the area to take Sterigenics' property through the process of eminent domain.