4 workers suspended after high lead levels found in University Park drinking water

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Four Aqua Illinois workers are suspended more than a month after high lead levels were found in drinking water in the south suburbs.

The lead levels have still not been completely rectified in University Park. Roughly 1,500 residents of the village are unable to use their tap water to bathe, cook or drink.

The decision to suspend the workers, who are all in management, comes as the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency has issued several violations against the company.

Aqua Illinois released a statement Friday, saying in part that, "We don't believe the issues associated with these notices of violations contributed to or worsened the lead contamination in University Park."

The company said, "We want our customers to know that we take these actions very seriously and are actively working with the IEPA on a resolution."

