FEEL GOOD

6-year-old girl with cancer sworn in as honorary police officer in Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

6-year-old girl with cancer being sworn in as honorary police officer

By
FREEPORT, Texas --
Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a lung cancer battle once again.

"I have cancer. The bad guys are in my lungs," she said. "I rung the bell, but now this cancer is coming back."

Wilms tumor, a rare kidney cancer in children, is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure.

"They basically said it's time to enjoy some life," said her mom, Ilene Arias. "Extremely tough. We cried for a few weeks."

Abigail, as strong as she is, whispered in her mother's ear not to worry. This time, she said, the bad guys would not win.

"To go through this and to realize that there is nothing you can do for your kid, as a parent, it was tough. It was very tough on us," Abigail's dad, Ruben Arias, said.

This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded.

Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

"They are a lot stronger than I am," the chief said, in tears.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport police uniform made especially for Abigail. She tried it on Tuesday for the first time.

Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.



"Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthpolicechildren's healthchildrencancerlung cancersurprisefeel goodTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FEEL GOOD
WATCH: Heartwarming video shows men helping elderly woman into van
Entire neighborhood learns how to sign with deaf baby
JJ Watt offers jersey to boy who wore homemade one to school
Man reunites veteran with dog tags after finding them at estate sale
More feel good
HEALTH & FITNESS
Children build resilience to beat toxic stress
Lawmakers join call to stop Sterigenics from operating in Willowbrook
VIDEO: Rat scurries through LA City Hall amid typhus issue
Doctor: 1 hospitalized, 7 more injured after Boiling Water Challenge
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
1 injured, 6 displaced in Auburn Gresham house fire
Warren kicks off 2020 campaign: 'This is the fight of our lives'
Gary middle school issues warning about popular online game
2 injured, 6 cars, building damaged in Streamwood crash
Bond denied for 3 accused of first-degree murder of Naperville man
Retired correctional officer beaten, robbed in Hazel Crest home, family says
Target employee donates kidney to co-worker in need
Groom charged with assaulting teen at wedding reception
Show More
VIDEO: Woman struck in NC hit-and-run was walking with driver's ex-boyfriend
Huskies enter neighbors' home through doggy door, kill family's dogs
2019 Chicago Pizza Party to feature 60 types of pizza
Waffle House taking reservations for Valentine's Day dinner
More News