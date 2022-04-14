Food & Drink

Learn how to flip your diet and increase the 'plant power' on our plate

By Tony Smith
Author Dr. Ian Smith releases new book on 'Plant Power'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Best-selling author Dr. Ian Smith released his new book "Plant Power: Flip Your Plate, Change Your Weight -- The Simple 4-Week Plan."

Smith's new book is an essential guide "for dieters who want to utilize the benefits of fruits, vegetables, and complex carbs -- without eliminating the meat, dairy, fish, and fats they love," he said.

Check out an example of the weekly meal transformation to lessen meat intake below.

Week 1 Meal Plan



Meal 1 and snack 1

2 waffles with 2 slices turkey or pork bacon and 1 tablespoon 100 percent maple syrup

2 cups air-popped popcorn

Meal 2 and snack 2

6-ounce piece of salmon with half cup rice and 1 serving of vegetables

1/2 cup roasted chickpeas

Meal 3 and snack 3

1 1/2 cups cooked whole-grain spaghetti and 3 beef or turkey meatballs the size of a golf ball in marinara sauce

1 medium red bell pepper, sliced, with 1/4 cup guacamole

Week 4 Meal Plan



Meal 1 and snack 1
1 cups whole-grain cereal with berries and 1 cup oat, soy, or almond milk

Hot quesadilla: Spray 1 side of a corn tortilla with cooking spray, then place in a skillet over medium heat. Top with 1/4 cup Mexican cheese blend, fold in half, and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until the cheese melts and the tortilla is slightly crisp. Serve with 2 tablespoons pico de gallo or salsa if desired.

Meal 2 and snack 2

Large salad (all or any of the following: 1/2 cup beans, 3 cups lettuce or other greens, 5 olives, 3 tablespoons shredded cheese, 5 cherry tomatoes, 2 tablespoons nuts, sliced cucumbers) with 2 tablespoons low-fat or fat-free vinaigrette-type dressing

Small baked potato topped with salsa.

Meal 3 and snack 3

6-ounce steak with 2 servings of vegetables

1 1/2 cups vegan chili topped with avocado slices
