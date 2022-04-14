Learn how to flip your diet and increase the 'plant power' on our plate

Smith's new book is an essential guide "for dieters who want to utilize the benefits of fruits, vegetables, and complex carbs -- without eliminating the meat, dairy, fish, and fats they love," he said.
Check out an example of the weekly meal transformation to lessen meat intake below.
Week 1 Meal Plan
Meal 1 and snack 1
2 waffles with 2 slices turkey or pork bacon and 1 tablespoon 100 percent maple syrup
2 cups air-popped popcorn
Meal 2 and snack 2
6-ounce piece of salmon with half cup rice and 1 serving of vegetables
1/2 cup roasted chickpeas
Meal 3 and snack 3
1 1/2 cups cooked whole-grain spaghetti and 3 beef or turkey meatballs the size of a golf ball in marinara sauce
1 medium red bell pepper, sliced, with 1/4 cup guacamole
Week 4 Meal Plan
Meal 1 and snack 1
1 cups whole-grain cereal with berries and 1 cup oat, soy, or almond milk
Hot quesadilla: Spray 1 side of a corn tortilla with cooking spray, then place in a skillet over medium heat. Top with 1/4 cup Mexican cheese blend, fold in half, and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until the cheese melts and the tortilla is slightly crisp. Serve with 2 tablespoons pico de gallo or salsa if desired.
Meal 2 and snack 2
Large salad (all or any of the following: 1/2 cup beans, 3 cups lettuce or other greens, 5 olives, 3 tablespoons shredded cheese, 5 cherry tomatoes, 2 tablespoons nuts, sliced cucumbers) with 2 tablespoons low-fat or fat-free vinaigrette-type dressing
Small baked potato topped with salsa.
Meal 3 and snack 3
6-ounce steak with 2 servings of vegetables
1 1/2 cups vegan chili topped with avocado slices